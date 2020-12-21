Ariana Grande Announces Engagement to Dalton Gomez

Ariana and Dalton have reportedly been dating for a year.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez.
Pop star Ariana Grande has announced her engagement on Instagram to realtor Dalton Gomez by sharing a photograph of a diamond ring he gave her. The couple has been dating for nearly a year.

Ariana posted four photographs in all. Besides a close-up of the oval stone, she has also shared three images of the duo.

"Forever n then some," she wrote as caption with the pictures on her verified Instagram account.

Among the first to celebrate the news was Ariana's mother, Joan. "I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here's to happily ever after!" tweeted Joan.

Ariana's friends and colleagues have also posted congratulatory messages.
"Soooo happy for u guys!!! Love you!!!" wrote reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

"YAYYYYYY!!!!! so so happy for you guys!!" wrote model Hailey Bieber.

