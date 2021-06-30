Archana Puran Singh Quits 'The Kapil Sharma Show'? Actor Reacts

Ahead of the return of The Kapil Sharma Show, rumours were floating around that Archana Puran Singh has quit the show. The actor has rubbished the rumours, saying there is no truth to them.

Speaking to ETimes Archana Puran Singh said, "I am not aware of any such development. In its upcoming season I am going to be a part of the show. There were similar rumours last year too, when I was shooting for a film. This year I am shooting for a series and people have assumed I have quit the show. There is no truth to these rumours".