No Shortcuts, Says AR Rahman in Response to ‘Masakali 2.0’

Music composer AR Rahman has expressed his displeasure with the newly released track ‘Masakali 2.0’. In response to the release of the rejigged single, the music composer tweeted a link to the original composition, ‘Masakali’, a song he had created for Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra’s film Delhi-6 in 2009.

“Enjoy the original #Masakali,” wrote Rahman alongside the link to the video of the original. He also shared a picture of his statement which read, “No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of director, a composer and a lyricist, supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew.”