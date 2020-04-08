No Shortcuts, Says AR Rahman in Response to ‘Masakali 2.0’
Music composer AR Rahman has expressed his displeasure with the newly released track ‘Masakali 2.0’. In response to the release of the rejigged single, the music composer tweeted a link to the original composition, ‘Masakali’, a song he had created for Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra’s film Delhi-6 in 2009.
“Enjoy the original #Masakali,” wrote Rahman alongside the link to the video of the original. He also shared a picture of his statement which read, “No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of director, a composer and a lyricist, supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew.”
‘Masakali 2.0’ has come in for criticism on social media for ruining the essence of the iconic original.
The song was picturised on Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan. The film also starred Waheeda Rehman, Om Puri and Ajay Kulkarni.
In a interview with Mumbai Mirror, Tara had said that the song is “catchy” despite “being a midtempo tune.” Her co-star Sidharth Malhotra added that the creative team’s decision to shoot indoors is relevant during the lockdown.
With inputs from: Mumbai Mirror
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)