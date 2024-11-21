'An Unseen End’: AR Rahman, Saira Banu Part Ways After 29 Years of Marriage

“Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time,” the statement further read.

The statement ended with a plea for privacy for Rahman and Banu as they “navigate this difficult chapter in their life”.

The couple had tied the knot in 1995 and are parents to three children: Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen.