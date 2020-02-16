AR Rahman’s Daughter Has the Best Response for Those Trolling Her
Khatija Rahman, AR Rahman’s daughter, took to Instagram to call out those who had been trolling her for wearing a burqa. Author Taslima Nasreen who called out her father for her choice of wearing a burqa on Twitter. Nasreen tweeted, “I absolutely love A R Rahman’s music. But whenever I see his dear daughter, I feel suffocated. It is really depressing to learn that even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily!”
Khatija Rahman took to Instagram to speak about it.
I’m sorry you feel suffocated by my attire. Please get some fresh air, cause I don’t feel suffocated rather I’m proud and empowered for what I stand for. I suggest you google up what true feminism means because it isn’t bashing other women down nor bringing their fathers into the issue. I also don’t recall sending my photos to you for your perusal.Khatija Rahman on Instagram
Khatija also added, “Every time this topic comes up the fire in me rages and makes me want to say a lot of things. Over the last year, I’ve found a different version of myself which I haven’t seen in so many years. I will not be weak or regret the choices I’ve made in life. I am happy and proud of what I do and thanks to those who have accepted me the way I am. My work will speak, God willing. I don’t wish to say any further.”
Taslima Nasreen deleted her tweet after being called out for using Khatija’s images and for raising questions about her attire. She did take to Twitter later, and tweeted this:
Khatija shared a picture of fire along with Carson Kolhoff's quote on her Instagram page and wrote, “Don’t ever mistake my silence for ignorance, my calmness for acceptance, or my kindness for weakness - Carson Kolhoff , To my dearest folks who seem suffocated. Please go and get some fresh air .”
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )