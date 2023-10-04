AR Rahman Files Rs 10 Cr Defamation Suit Against Surgeons' Association: Report

Weeks after landing in controversy over his Chennai concert, Marakkuma Nenjam, which was criticised for its mismanagement, AR Rahman has now reportedly filed a defamation suit against the Association of Surgeons of India (ASICON).
According to a report by India Today, the Oscar-winning composer has accused the association of defaming his name and reputation and is seeking Rs 10 crore as compensation.
Rahman's Marakkuma Nenjam witnessed many complaints of molestation, fake tickets, and overcrowding. Several people also complained of being denied entry despite having valid tickets to the concert.
As per India Today, ASICON registered a complaint against the singer, alleging that he received a sum of Rs 29 lakh in 2018 for a concert; however, he never conducted one.
In response to the allegations, the musician's team has filed a defamation case against the association, demanding an unconditional apology for maligning his reputation. Rahman has also urged a withdrawal of the complaint filed against him within three days.
In continuation of the report, Rahman denied all the accusations and asserted that there were third parties involved who he was not aware of.
As per reports, Rahman has stated that he would proceed with legal and criminal action against the association if they failed to pay the compensation.
