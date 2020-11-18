Among Many Things I’ll Miss Soumitra’s Sense of Humour: Aparna Sen

But this time there is a difference. There seems to be almost no one left of the world that I once knew...a world made up of certain sensibilities, certain value systems both cultural and moral, the idea of a different (less mediocre?) Bengal, of a different (less reactionary?) India that is vanishing slowly, but surely, with the passing of these people. Their childlike, even foolish, disregard of money and material things; their genuine indifference to brands and luxury items; the positivism with which they embraced fresh new ideas; their faith in humanity despite all that human beings around them were doing to destroy that faith; the remnants, if you like, of what was known as the Bengal Renaissance. Soumitra's holistic approach to life, his many artistic pursuits like writing poetry, sketching, painting, co-editing the prestigious literary magazine 'Ekkhon', writing and directing plays while continuing to act in many mainstream films (plus a few worthwhile ones for which he didn't get paid more often than not!) was, I like to think, a part of being the last few of the Renaissance men and women.

We did not meet often. Not socially. Not unless we were in a film together or doing a joint recitation or event. But I knew he was there. I knew that I could always dial his number and hear his voice at the other end. I knew that I could always rely on him to rise to the occasion with his intrinsic humanism to protest against atrocities that were taking place in the country. Yes, he was very much one of the infamous 49 who had written that open letter to the prime minister against lynching. He had agreed without a second thought while so many other much younger people had held back for reasons beyond my understanding. Fear? Too much at stake? Who knows? Why judge?