Aparna Sen On Exploring Why Men Rape In Her New Film 'The Rapist'

Filmmaker Aparna Sen's The Rapist, produced by Applause Entertainment and Quest Films, starring Konkona Sensharma, Arjun Rampal and Tanmay Dhanania premiered at the Busan International Film Festival 2021 recently. Speaking to The Quint about her new film, Sen tells us how the germ of the idea for The Rapist had been there for several years in her mind before she translated it into a script. The filmmaker also gives us an insight into her process of writing and the theme that her film explores including the big question - why do men rape? The National Award winning filmmaker also recalls her thoughts on the Park Street rape case that took place in Kolkata.

Watch the video chat with Aparna Sen for more.