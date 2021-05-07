Anushka & Virat Start Fundraiser For COVID Relief; Donate Rs 2Cr

Virat said in the video, “We are going through an unprecedented time in the history of our country and our nation needs all of us to unite and save as many people as possible. Anushka and I have been shocked to see the human suffering since last year. We have been working towards helping as many people as possible all through the pandemic and now, India wants our support more than ever. We are starting this fundraiser with the confidence that we will be able to raise substantial funds to aid those in dire need. We are confident that people will come forward to support fellow countrymen in crisis. We are in this together and we shall overcome this.”

The fundraiser will be open for seven days on Ketto and the proceeds will go to ACT Grants, which has been working towards providing oxygen, manpower, telemedicine facilities and vaccination awareness during the pandemic.