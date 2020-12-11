3 Years of Us: Anushka, Virat Celebrate Third Wedding Anniversary

The couple wed in a private ceremony in Italy in 2017.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated their third wedding anniversary on 11 December.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated their third wedding anniversary on 11 December. The couple shared posts wishing each other on social media.

"3 years of us and very soon, 3 of us. Miss you," wrote Anushka. The couple are expecting their first child in January.

Virat, who is currently on a tour of Australia with the Indian cricket team, wrote in his post: "3 years and onto a lifetime together"

He is expected to fly back to India after the first Test in Adelaide that begins on 17 December.

Anushka and Virat wed in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, in 2017. The ceremony took place among family and close friends with a guestlist of under 50 people.

While Anushka's last film was 2018's Zero, her production house Clean Slate Filmz has released Netflix movie Bulbbul and Amazon Prime Video web series Paatal Lok. After accompanying Virat in Dubai, where he was playing for the Indian Premier League (IPL) in November, she returned to Mumbai and has been spotted shooting for advertisements.

In an interview with Times of India, she had mentioned that she and her team were taking precautions to ensure her safety from COVID-19 on set. “I had to be sure that the sets are going to be a safe place to shoot because I would be shooting during the pandemic. Though I was looking forward to shooting again, I was also careful that all the precautions were being taken," she said.

