Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Attend Krishna Das' Kirtan in London With Vamika

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently holidaying in London with daughter Vamika. Recently, a video of the couple attending a kirtan by Krishna Das at Union Chapel surfaced online.
In the viral clip, Anushka and Virat can be seen clapping and cheering at the kirtan. Have a look:
For the unversed, Anushka and Virat are disciples of Neem Karoli Baba. Krishna Das, originally named Jeffrey Kagel, is also disciple of Neem Karoli Baba. The couple were recently spotted in Vrindavan, paying a visit to their spiritual guru.
Anushka also took Instagram on 12 July to share a picture of Krishna Das from the event. Have a look:
The couple took the trip to London weeks after Team India took home the T20 World Cup trophy beating South Africa after 17 years. Virat also announced his retirement from the T20s after the historic win.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Chakda 'Xpress. Directed by Prosit Roy, the film is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.
