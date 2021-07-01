Anushka Sharma Spotted During a Stroll With Daughter Vamika in UK

Anushka and Virat welcomed their first child Vamika in January. They had earlier requested the paparazzi to not click pictures of Vamika to protect her privacy. During a QnA session on Instagram, Virat was asked for a glimpse of Vamika, and her name's meaning.

The cricketer responded, "Vamika is another name for goddess Durga. No we have decided to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice."

Anushka Sharma recently announced that she would donate her maternity clothes to promote the 'circular fashion' system.