Anushka Sharma Spotted During a Stroll With Daughter Vamika in UK
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kolhi are in Southampton for the WTC final.
Anushka Sharma was photographed on the streets of UK with baby Vamika resting in a stroller. The pictures were shared online by Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli's fan pages. In the photos, Anushka can be seen wearing a large brown coat with her hair in a ponytail. Vamika isn't visible in the photos.
The actor is in UK accompanying Virat Kohli who is in Southampton for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. She has been sharing glimpses from their trip on Instagram. Recently, she shared a picture of the couple enjoying a 'quick breakfast'. “When you sneak in a quick breakfast and feel mighty victorious,” the caption read.
Anushka and Virat welcomed their first child Vamika in January. They had earlier requested the paparazzi to not click pictures of Vamika to protect her privacy. During a QnA session on Instagram, Virat was asked for a glimpse of Vamika, and her name's meaning.
The cricketer responded, "Vamika is another name for goddess Durga. No we have decided to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice."
Anushka Sharma recently announced that she would donate her maternity clothes to promote the 'circular fashion' system.
