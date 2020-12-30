Capturing This for Life: Anushka on Her Maternity Photoshoot
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their first child in January.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their first child in January. Recently, Anushka posed with her baby bump for a magazine photoshoot. Speaking to Vogue, Anushka also opened up on her pregnancy journey, her hopes for the baby and support from her friends.
Anushka shared the magazine's cover and wrote, "“Capturing this for myself , for life ! @vogueindia , this was fun.” The actor is seen wearing a bralette with flared trousers and an oversized coat.
Anushka told the magazine that because of the lockdown nobody realised that she was pregnant as everyone was mostly indoors. “In a way, the pandemic has been a weird blessing. Virat was around and I could keep it a secret. We would only leave the house to go to the doctor’s clinic. No one was on the streets so we couldn’t be spotted,” she said.
Anushka added that during the initial days of her pregnancy, she was in the middle of Bulbbul promotions when she suddenly felt unwell during a Zoom call. “I quickly turned off my video and messaged my brother (Karnesh Sharma, co-producer), who was also on the call, to stall them for ten minutes. If I had been on set or in a studio, everyone would have known”.
Anushka also said that she put in a lot of time and effort to design the nursery. "The nursery has every colour because I don't believe that boys have to wear blue and girls pink. Since both Virat and I love animals, the nursery is themed around them. We want our baby to have that kind of bond with animals too. They are a big part of our lives and we really believe they can teach kindness and compassion to children".
Anushka said that what she has missed during her pregnancy is a sense of community. "When you are expecting, you connect with people you never thought you would. All the women in my life have been so kind, so helpful in reaching out. I do have friends who have babies, but they don’t live in Mumbai, so being able to discuss things—the overwhelming emotions, whether I’m behaving normal or hormonal... For all those questions, you have to have that circle. I think 'sisterhood' is very underrated".
The actor told Vogue that she will resume work from May after delivering in January.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.