Capturing This for Life: Anushka on Her Maternity Photoshoot

Anushka also said that she put in a lot of time and effort to design the nursery. "The nursery has every colour because I don't believe that boys have to wear blue and girls pink. Since both Virat and I love animals, the nursery is themed around them. We want our baby to have that kind of bond with animals too. They are a big part of our lives and we really believe they can teach kindness and compassion to children".

Anushka said that what she has missed during her pregnancy is a sense of community. "When you are expecting, you connect with people you never thought you would. All the women in my life have been so kind, so helpful in reaching out. I do have friends who have babies, but they don’t live in Mumbai, so being able to discuss things—the overwhelming emotions, whether I’m behaving normal or hormonal... For all those questions, you have to have that circle. I think 'sisterhood' is very underrated".

The actor told Vogue that she will resume work from May after delivering in January.