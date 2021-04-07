Anushka Sharma Attempts to Lift Virat Kohli in Hilarious Video
Anushka shared the fun video on Instagram.
Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share a fun video with Virat Kohli. On Wednesday, she gave a glimpse of a behind-the-scenes moment from a shoot set. Anushka tries to lift Virat Kohli, and when she succeeds it leaves the cricketer amused. She does it again after asking Virat to not help her in any which way. "Don't lift yourself, promise?".
"Did I do it?" Anushka captioned the video.
Anushka and Virat welcomed their first child, Vamika, on 11 January. Anushka has resumed work after her maternity leave. Some time back, she shared a photo from her vanity van.
Virat, on the other hand, led Team India to a series win against England last month. He was accompanied by Anushka and Vamika to Pune for the Test matches.
