Anushka Sharma Attempts to Lift Virat Kohli in Hilarious Video

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share a fun video with Virat Kohli. On Wednesday, she gave a glimpse of a behind-the-scenes moment from a shoot set. Anushka tries to lift Virat Kohli, and when she succeeds it leaves the cricketer amused. She does it again after asking Virat to not help her in any which way. "Don't lift yourself, promise?".

"Did I do it?" Anushka captioned the video.