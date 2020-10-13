Anushka Is All Praise for Couple Running 'Baba Ka Dhaba' in Delhi
Recently, a video of an elderly couple running a small eatery in Delhi went viral.
Days after a video of an elderly couple from Delhi expressing their anguish about their dhaba not doing business went viral, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share their story.
The couple, who were struggling to make ends meet during the coronavirus lockdown, were in for a surprise when a huge crowd queued up outside their make-shift food joint in Malviya Nagar after their video was widely shared on social media.
Praising their resilience Anushka wrote, "Acche vicharo ko humesha kitabi shiksha kee avashyakta nahi hoti hai (Noble thoughts do not always require bookish education)."
On 7 October, the heartfelt video of the elderly owner went viral on Twitter. The video, shared by the likes of Suniel Shetty, showed an old couple that runs a roadside stall called 'Baba ka Dhaba.'
In the clip, Kanta Prasad breaks down over the lack of business and sales due to the pandemic. The story had such a strong emotional appeal that it caught a lot of viewers' attention.
Prasad later told ANI he was grateful for the support. "It feels like all of India is with us. Everyone is helping us."
