Anushka Is All Praise for Couple Running 'Baba Ka Dhaba' in Delhi

Days after a video of an elderly couple from Delhi expressing their anguish about their dhaba not doing business went viral, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share their story.

The couple, who were struggling to make ends meet during the coronavirus lockdown, were in for a surprise when a huge crowd queued up outside their make-shift food joint in Malviya Nagar after their video was widely shared on social media.

Praising their resilience Anushka wrote, "Acche vicharo ko humesha kitabi shiksha kee avashyakta nahi hoti hai (Noble thoughts do not always require bookish education)."