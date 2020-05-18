Anushka Sharma’s production Paatal Lok, the gritty cop drama that released on Amazon Prime on 15 May, has been getting rave reviews from film critics. And Bollywood also isn’t far behind when it comes to showering praise on the nine-part series helmed by NH10 and Udta Punjab writer Sudip Sharma.Manoj Bajpayee took to Twitter to laud the acting, direction and script of Paatal Lok. “A finely scripted ,crafted, photograph ed, directed, edited and performed so immaculately series PATAL LOK!!! My congratulations to all the actors makers and directors #prosit and #avinasharun. jaideep Abhishek Neeraj Gul Vipin Loveleen.bahut seekha!!waah!!”, the actor wrote.‘Paatal Lok’s Gritty Narrative Misses by a WhiskerAnurag Kashyap said that the series is the “best crime thriller” he has come across. “My filmmaker’s heart is full of joy. I just saw PAATAAL LOK. The best crime thriller I have seen to come out of this country in the longest time, maybe forever”, the filmmaker wrote. He also praised the cast and crew of the show.Here’s what Vasan Bala, Vicky Kaushal, Hansal Mehta have to say about the show:Starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Banerjee, Swastika Mukherjee in lead roles, the series focuses on ‘swarg lok’ (heaven), ‘dharti lok’ (earth) and ‘paatal lok’ (netherworld). The trailer begins with this introduction and leads on to a cop landing the case of a lifetime. A journalist’s life is threatened and four suspects are taken into police custody, and their pasts reveal a dark secret.‘Paatal Lok’ Represents the Society We Live in: Cast We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.