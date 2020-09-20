Taapsee Pannu Calls Anurag Kashyap ‘the Biggest Feminist I Know’
Taapsee Pannu comes out in support of Anurag Kashyap.
Coming to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s support, actor Taapsee Pannu put out a post on her social media calling him ‘the biggest feminist I know’. Taapsee’s message comes after an actor named Payal Ghosh alleged that Anurag had sexually harassed her a few years ago.
In her post made on Twitter and Instagram, Taapsee put up a photograph of her with Anurag and wrote, “For you, my friend , are the biggest feminist I know. See you on the sets soon of yet another piece of art that shows how powerful and significant women are in the world you create :)“
Anurag has via Twitter denied all allegations of sexual misconduct against him. Payal Ghosh, who has worked in films like Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi and Prayanam, accused the filmmaker of forcing himself on her in an interview to a Telugu news channel. However, Anurag Kashyap has dismissed the allegations in a series of tweets on Saturday night calling it "an attempt to silence" him.
