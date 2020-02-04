I Won’t Fly Indigo Until Kunal Kamra Is Allowed To: Anurag Kashyap

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has refused to fly with IndiGo and other airlines which have imposed a flying ban on stand up comedian Kunal Kamra, following his confrontation with Arnab Goswami on an IndiGo flight, which went viral on social media. In Kolkata, for a film festival, Kashyap said that he will only fly Vistara or Air Asia.

He was booked on IndiGo by the organizers, but he declined after he learned of the ban imposed on Kamra. “The IndiGo flight was in the afternoon and the Vistara flight was in the morning. The organisers informed me that to fly Vistara, you have to wake up at 4 am. I said, ‘I will wake up at 4 am, but I will not fly IndiGo’,” he said in an interview to The Telegraph.