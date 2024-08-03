Bollywood Focuses on Star Power Rather Than Telling a Real Story: Anurag Kashyap

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap theorised that the southern film industries perform better than Bollywood because the latter focuses on “star power rather than telling a real story”. As quoted by The Hindu, Kashyap appreciated the casting choices made by the makers of Aavesham (starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead) and said, “In Bollywood, they would fill these roles with big stars, focusing on star power rather than telling a real story.”
He appreciated that the makers cast ‘three influencers in key roles’. The filmmaker lauded films like Laapata Ladies and 12th Fail and said, ““It only works when something original comes out,” adding, “Kill is an action movie but still very unique in itself.”
Kashyap, who is set to make his Malayalam cinema debut with Rifle Club, said of the industry, “People here tell original stories that are unique to each individual. The filmmakers are catering to themselves rather than the market. A movie like Bhramayugam will never be made in black and white in any other industry. It shows that they’re making the films they truly want to make.”
Kashyap last directed the films Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat and the Rahul Bhat-starrer Kennedy. As an actor, he was last seen in Bad Cop alongside Gulshan Devaiah, Harleen Sethi, and Saurabh Sachdeva among others.
