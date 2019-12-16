Anurag Kashyap Returns to Twitter, Calls Government ‘Fascist’

Known to always speak his mind, Anurag had exited the popular social media platform in August this year after his parents and daughter received threats. A few users had taken screenshots of Kashyap’s last words and posted it on their timelines. In his statement Kashyap had said, “When your parents start to get calls and your daughter gets online threats you know that no one wants to talk. There isn’t going to be reason or rationale. Thugs will rule and thuggery will be the new way of life. Congratulations everyone on this new India & hope you all thrive. Wish you all the happiness and success. This would be my last tweet as I leave Twitter. When I won’t be allowed to speak my mind without fear then I would rather not speak at all. Good bye.”