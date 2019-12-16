Anurag Kashyap Returns to Twitter, Calls Government ‘Fascist’
In the wake of the violence against students in Jamia Millia Islamia university, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap returned to Twitter to strongly condemn the act and express his opinions. Calling the government ‘fascist’, the filmmaker said that he cannot stay silent any longer. Also in a veiled reference to Bollywood, Anurag added that it makes his angry to “see voices that can actually make a difference stay quiet.”
Known to always speak his mind, Anurag had exited the popular social media platform in August this year after his parents and daughter received threats. A few users had taken screenshots of Kashyap’s last words and posted it on their timelines. In his statement Kashyap had said, “When your parents start to get calls and your daughter gets online threats you know that no one wants to talk. There isn’t going to be reason or rationale. Thugs will rule and thuggery will be the new way of life. Congratulations everyone on this new India & hope you all thrive. Wish you all the happiness and success. This would be my last tweet as I leave Twitter. When I won’t be allowed to speak my mind without fear then I would rather not speak at all. Good bye.”
Coming back to the Jamia protests, actor Sayani Gupta has also urged Bollywood to speak up. She took to Twitter to share a photo of actors and filmmakers taking a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting them to express their opinions. Sayani also tagged Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal and others in the frame.
People are also questioning ex-student of Jamia, Shah Rukh Khan, on his silence.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)