Anurag Basu Shares Stories About Rohit & Pearle's Casting in Ludo

Anurag Basu: When you are writing the script, it’s becomes all the more easier to write when you have a name or a face to the character. It becomes easier - their behaviour, their mannerisms. Actors bring their own mannerisms into the character, right? So I usually write - maybe this character can be played by this guy - and it’s easy to imagine the character when you are writing the story. And these were the people I wrote in my casting list while I was writing it. Rohit is my daughter’s suggestion. Rohit has a fan base of my daughter’s age. She said, ‘You know, you have met this guy Rohit Saraf’. So, it was Ishana’s suggestion. Pearle’s casting is very interesting. I’ll tell you the story. I haven’t told you the story, Srishti, before. I wanted to cast an actress from the Malayalam industry. So I shortlisted a few names. And I told my assistant, ‘I want to see live interviews of this girl. So there was this link, the live interview of a Malayalam actress, and the actor was Pearle. So I was like, ‘This Pearle’s better! We should call her. Contact this girl. Where is she?’