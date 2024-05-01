'Anupamaa' Actor Rupali Ganguly Joins BJP

Ganguly praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his accomplishments, "The one personality that attracts everyone towards BJP is PM Narendra Modi."

"His working style, personality and the way he has taken our country towards development, every Indian wants to join 'Modi Sena' and contribute to the country, and I also felt the same and hence I joined the BJP," she told reporters.

The actor also said, "When I see this 'Mahayagya' of development, I feel that I should also take part in this. I need your blessings and support so that whatever I do, I do it right and good."

Rupali is known for playing the titular role in the television series Anupamaa.