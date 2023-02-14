ADVERTISEMENT

Anupam Kher Pens A Heartfelt Note For 'Born Actress' Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt also took to Instagram to react to the sweet post.

Anupam Kher took to social media to praise Alia Bhatt for her various achievements as a performer on Monday, 13 February 2023. The veteran actor called Alia a “born actress” and lauded her performance in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The actor took to his Instagram to share his thoughts on Alia, stating, "Dearest @aliaabhatt! It was so wonderful to meet you after such a long time at @sidmalhotra & @kiaraaliaadvani’s wedding reception. Lovely chatting with you about days when you were in school and how I always teased you about you being a born actress. Love your performances. Especially #GangubaiKathiawadi. You were spectacular. Keep going! Love and prayers always!"

Alia also took to her account to thank the veteran actor, writing, "Love you Anupam uncle - will never forget all that I learnt about acting growing up by just watching you and all your movies again and again and again.. biggest hug ever."

The duo were spotted at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding reception. The veteran actor then posted a picture from the wedding reception and wrote a heartfelt note.

Anupam Kher was last seen in Shiv Shastri Balboa while Alia was seen in Brahmastra.

