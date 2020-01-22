Anupam Kher Reacts to Naseeruddin Shah Calling Him a ‘Clown’
In a recent interview to The Wire, Naseeruddin Shah had something to say about Anupam Kher, who has been very vocal about his support for the government and its policies on Twitter. “Someone like Anupam Kher has been very vocal. I don’t think he needs to be taken seriously. He’s a clown. Any number of his contemporaries from NFD and FTII can attest to his sycophantic nature. It’s in his blood, he can’t help it,” Naseeruddin had said.
Now, Anupam Kher has reacted to the veteran actor’s words. In a video clip that Kher posted on Twitter, he says that he does not take either “Naseeruddin or his words seriously.”
“Naseeruddin sa’ab, I do not take you or your words seriously. I have never criticised you in the past. However, I would like to say that despite being so successful, you have lived your life in frustration. You have criticised Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Virat Kohli, and I am sure I am in great company. You cannot differentiate between the right and the wrong because of the things you have been consuming for years,” Anupam Kher said.
In December 2018, Anupam Kher had taken on Shah for his “I fear for my children remark.” Referring to the Bulandshahr incident and criticising incidents of mob violence in the country, Naseeruddin Shah had said that he feared for his children in India of today. To which Kher replied, “There is so much freedom in the country that you can abuse the army, badmouth the air chief and pelt stones at the soldiers. How much more freedom do you need in a country?"
