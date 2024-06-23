Anupam Kher Pens Note After Mumbai Police Arrest Two for Burglary at His Office

Actor Anupam Kher expressed gratitude to the Mumbai Police for arresting the thieves who ransacked his office. On Sunday, he took to Instagram to share his appreciation, posting a photo of the thieves with the police. Additionally, he shared screenshots of both his and the police's social media posts on the matter.
Anupam's note read, “My heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for the Mumbai Police for catching both the thieves who ransacked my office, stole my safe and the negative of #MaineGandhiKoNaiMara. The fact that it was done within 48 hours speaks of their amazing efficiency!! Jai Ho! (Folded hands, heart eyes and National Flag emojis)."
Take a look at the post:
The photo showed the thieves standing with the cops in front of the police station. The caption read, "THANK YOU!! (Folded hands and heart eyes emojis) @mumbaipolice @cpmumbaipolice."
As per news agency ANI, the accused, Majid Sheikh and Daler Bahreem Khan were taken into custody from the Jogeshwari area on Friday night for committing the crime. Police said the two were serial thieves and would travel to various places in the city by autorickshaws to steal.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)