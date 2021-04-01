Anupam Kher Says Kirron Is Being Treated for Cancer, Recovering
Anupam and son Sikandar Kher released a joint statement confirming the same.
Anupam Kher took to Twitter to release a statement confirming that wife Kirron Kher had been diagnosed with blood cancer and is currently undergoing treatment, "Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before."
Son Sikandar Kher also posted the statement to Instagram. He assured that she was on the path to recovery and urged everyone to send her love. "We are blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She's always been a fighter and takes things heads on.." he said, adding, ".. so keep sending your love to her whenever you feel like.. in your prayers and in your heart."
"She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love," the statement concluded.
Kirron Kher joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2009 and won the 2019 general elections in her constituency in Chandigarh.
"She had suffered a broken left arm at her Chandigarh house on November 11 last year. When she was taken to PGIMER (Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research) in Chandigarh, she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. She went to Mumbai on 4 December for treatment," her colleague Chandigarh BJP president Arun Sood confirmed during a press conference.
He went on to defend her absence from the city saying she was advised against venturing outside during the lockdown since she is 'a senior citizen and diabetic'. His statements come after the Opposition criticized Kirron for being absent from her city during the pandemic.
