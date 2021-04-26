Aayega Modi Hi: Anupam Kher Irks Netizens Amidst Second Wave

Responding to the tweet, Anupam wrote, "Aadarniya @ShekharGupta ji!! Ye kuch zyaada hi ho gaya. Aapke standards se bhi. Corona ek vipda hai. Puri duniya ke liye. Humne iss mahamaari ka saamna pehle kabhi nahi kiya. Sarkar ki aalochana zaruri hai. Unpe tohmat lagaye. Par isse joojhna hum sabki bhi zimmedaari hai. Vaise ghabrae mat. Aayega toh Modi hi!! Jai ho!"

(Respected Shekhar Gupta!! This is too much, even by your standards. Corona is a problem for the entire world. We've never faced this pandemic before. It’s important to criticise the government but it’s our responsibility to handle this. Don't worry. Modi will come back! Jai ho!)

However, Kher’s tweet didn’t go down well with a section of netizens as he faced a backlash, many referring to the large number of casualties because of lack of facilities.