'Ant-Man' Actor Jonathan Majors Arrested on Assault Charges in New York

A spokesperson for Majors told The Hollywood Reporter, "He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."

The spokesperson further told the publication that Majors is no longer in police custody and described his relationship with the woman involved only as "domestic."

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the police shared that they received a 911 call from an apartment in Chelsea, where a 33-year-old man was reportedly having a dispute with a 30-year-old woman.

"The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The woman sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was taken to a hospital," police added in their statement.