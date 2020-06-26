As Arjun Kapoor turns a year older today, his sister Anshula took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message. She started by writing that Arjun is the reason she breathes. “Happy birthday Arjun Kapoor. You are the reason I breathe, my most favorite human and the most important person in my life. The man whose love knows no bounds, who has always made me feel like the most cherished person on earth. Bhai, you are the reason I have the strength to wake up every morning”.On Arjun Kapoor’s B’Day, A Glimpse Inside His Cosy Mumbai Home Anshula added that Arjun has been her ‘guardian, protector, parent’. “You’ve parented me like a father, even though you were a kid yourself when you became that person for me. You’ve given me your strength when I’ve had none of my own. You’ve always been there to catch me before I fall, you’ve taught me how to fight, how to rise again, how to keep my head held high and smile. You’ve held my hand through fire and every storm that’s come our way. Unwavering in your belief in me, and in your love for me. You’ve never let us forget mom, but you make me feel whole even with her loss, and you have the ability to make me miss her less every time I feel like I can’t breathe without her. You’ve given me everything under the stars - even more than I ask for, perhaps more than I deserve - and somehow you always know what I need, even before I know I need it”.Sonam Kapoor also took to Instagram to share some photos with her “darling brother”.Kareena Kapoor also wished Arjun on his birthday.Hope You’re At Peace: Arjun Shares an Old Converstion With Sushant