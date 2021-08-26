Vijay Sethupathi, Taapsee Pannu-Starrer Annabelle Sethupathi Gets Release Date

Taapsee Pannu took to social media to share the first look poster of her upcoming film Annabelle Sethupathi with Vijay Sethupathi. She also announced the film’s release date. Annabelle Sethupathi will release directly on OTT on Disney+ Hotstar on 17 September.

Taapsee shared the film’s poster and wrote, “Coz sometimes one life is not enough to see it all. #AnnabelleSethupathy.” She also added that the film will be streaming in multiple languages, “Streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam from September 17 only on @DisneyPlusHS.”