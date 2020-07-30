Sushant Couldn't Have Been Depressed: Ankita Lokhande
The actor and Sushant's former partner opened up about the theories floating around.
In an interview with a news channel, Pavitra Rishta co-star and Sushant Singh Rajput's former partner Ankita Lokhande opened up about the conversation regarding his depression, and the theories floating around.
Sushant Singh Rajput was a happy-go-lucky person. I refuse to believe that he was depressed. I was in a relationship with him for seven years and I saw him maintain a diary wherein he would pen his five-year plans. After five years Sushant completed all his dreams. It hurts to see the innumerable theories floating around after his demise.Ankita Lokhande, Actor, to Republic TV
Ankita added that depression is a very wrong word to use. "Depression is a very big word to use and it's very wrong to use in Sushant's case. Sushant might have been upset about certain things but he certainly wasn't depressed. People have even termed him as bi-polar. That's very wrong. Sushant and I have faced worse situations in life and we overcame those. He was a passionate person and he taught me acting. I would like people to remember Sushant as a passionate human being, an inspiration and not as someone going through mental health problems".
