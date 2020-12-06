Ankita Lokhande Pays Tribute to SSR at Zee Rishtey Awards 2020

Ankita Lokhande remembered her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput as she paid an emotional tribute to the late actor at the recently held Zee Rishtey Awards 2020.

A video that has surfaced on social media shows Ankita dressed up as her character Archana Deshmukh from Pavitra Rishta, dancing with a person who’s probably meant to be a stand-in for Sushant. Ankita performs to the title track of the hugely popular show, after which Sushant became a household name.