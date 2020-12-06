Ankita Lokhande Pays Tribute to SSR at Zee Rishtey Awards 2020
Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput's pairing in Pavitra Rishta has been celebrated for years.
Ankita Lokhande remembered her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput as she paid an emotional tribute to the late actor at the recently held Zee Rishtey Awards 2020.
A video that has surfaced on social media shows Ankita dressed up as her character Archana Deshmukh from Pavitra Rishta, dancing with a person who’s probably meant to be a stand-in for Sushant. Ankita performs to the title track of the hugely popular show, after which Sushant became a household name.
Talking about her upcoming performance to the media, Ankita Lokhande had said, "Zee Rishtey Awards zaroor dekhiye kyunki iss baar kuch khaas hai jo aap sabke liye hai. Saare jitne bhi fans hai Sushant ke, unke liye hai. I know Sushant se bohot log pyaar karte hai. Bas aaj unke liye ek choti si koshish hai meri taraf se. Please isey dekhiye aur dher saara pyaar dijiye. (Please watch Zee Rishtey Awards as there is something special lined up this time. It is dedicated to all Sushant fans. I know people love Sushant a lot. This is a small tribute from me. Please watch it and shower your love)".
A week back, Ankita had uploaded a video from the rehearsals on Instagram and written, "This time it’s very different and difficult to perform. From me to u it’s painful!!!! #sushantsinghrajput #manavarchana #ankitalokhande #zeerishteawards2020 #tribute #pavitrarishta.”
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June this year.
