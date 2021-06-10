Ankita Responds to Question About Her & Milind Soman's Age Gap
During an AMA session, a user asked Ankita Konwar as to how she handled the 'Indian stereotype'.
Ankita Konwar has, on several occasions, spoken about the age gap between her and husband Milind Soman. During an Ask Me Anything session with her InstaFam, a user raised the topic once again with Ankita. "How did you tackle/ manage this Indian stereotype of 'Don't marry an older man'?", was the question.
To which Ankita replied, "Anything that's not common in a society, people usually like to talk about it. And it's not just limited to India. We as a species, have a tendency to get weird about the unknown, the unexplored, AKA fear. A survival skill."
She added, "And sometimes we are not conscious enough to distinguish between the utility and the waste of that skill. I have always done what makes me happy."
Actor Milind Soman married Ankita, a marathon runner, in April 2018. Milind was earlier married to actor Mylene Jampanoi, whom he had met on the sets of the 2006 film Valley Of Flowers.
On the work front, Milind was last seen in the web show Paurashpur.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.