Ankita Performs Bihu Dance, Celebrates With Husband Milind
Milind and Ankita took to social media to share the festivities
Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar celebrated Bohag Bihu on 14 April and decided to share the festivities with their followers. Milind shared pictures of the couple and wished 'people across the country', "Happy Bihu people !! I think this is a whole week of New Year days for people across the country, so happy new year to all in these last 12 months of lockdown, then unlock, begin again and now #notalockdown, I have celebrated more festivals than I had in my entire life before this!"
Ankita also shared pictures of herself in a stunning saree and black blouse as husband Milind also dons traditional attire, listing out everything she missed this Bihu. "Wish you all a very happy Bohag Bihu. Missing the smell of orchids called #kopouful , missing all the delicious food, missing the sounds of dhol-pepa and missing the warmth of my crazy family but missing my father the most," she wrote.
In a separate video, she can be seen performing the Bihu dance, Assam's indigenous folk dance. "Oh how I LOVED dancing Bihu as a child! Never had to force a smile whenever I performed, be it the stage or in the house, the smile was always genuine. It still brings that smile back whenever I hear the sound of dhol-pepa," she captioned the clip.
Milind also commented that she had to teach him the step during the 'not a lockdown'.
There are three Bihu festivals celebrated in Assam - Bohag Bihu, Kati Bihu, and Magh Bihu- of which Bohag Bihu, also known as Rongali is celebrated in April. It celebrates the spring festival and coincides with the Assamese New Year and that of many states across India.
