Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy Become Parents To a Baby Boy
The couple's son was born on 9 February.
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on 9 February. Rohit Reddy announced the news on Instagram with a photo of the couple captioned, "Oh boy!"
Anita's peers and members of the TV fraternity, including Ekta Kapoor, Hina Khan, Kishwer Merchant, Karanvir Vohra, Barkha Sengupta, Raj Kundra, Surbhi Jyoti, Rannvijay Singha and Maanvi Gagroo congratulated the couple in the comments. Sameera Reddy wrote: "Welcome to the amazing world of fatherhood!" in response to Rohit's post.
Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani posted a collage of photos of the happy couple in the hospital.
Anita had a baby shower in December which was attended by Ekta Kapoor, Karishma Tanna, Krystle D'Souza and others. She shared a few photos from the event on Instagram. The couple had announced they were expecting a child last year in a post that read, "Getting ready for Reddy."
