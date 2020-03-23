COVID-19: Anita Dongre Announces 1.5 Cr Medical Fund for Workers
In light of the escalating coronavirus health crisis, designer Anita Dongre has announced a medical fund of Rs 1.5 crore to support the company's smaller vendors, self-employed artisans, and partners who do not have medical insurance or coverage to prepare for medical emergencies arising from COVID-19. While the company provides medical insurance to its direct employees, Anita said the fund would be extended to them in case of emergency.
The designer declared the news in an Instagram post that read, “A lot has changed in the last few days. Our interactions. Our work. Our relationships. All faced drastic upheavals. Upheavals that can include unforeseen medical emergencies in the coming days.”
“Among the people who are likely to be most affected by these changes are the small vendors and self-employed artisans who contribute to the work you love and admire. Considering the swiftness of the crisis, we recognise that not many of them will have resources available to cover a potential medical emergency. It is for this reason that the Anita Dongre Foundation has decided to set up a dedicated fund of INR 15 million to support any medical treatments arising during these troubling times.”
districts, including cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Pune, Chennai and Bengaluru, in an attempt to control the spread of the coronavirus across India. Only essential services, such as pharmacies, hospitals and groceries, will be operational till 31 March. Daily wage workers and contractual workers stand to be hit the hardest by these measures.
Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos has also earlier announced at $100 million fund for workers affected by the halt of film and television productions amid the coronavirus pandemic. The majority of the fund will be used to support crews of Netflix productions around the world with $15 million earmarked for third parties and nonprofits providing emergency relief to out-of-work crew and cast in the countries where Netflix has a large production base. Sarandos said that Netflix is also coordinating with organisations to provide funding for similar relief efforts in Europe, Latin America and Asia.
