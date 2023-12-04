Join Us On:

Animal Box Office Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor Film Mints ₹360 Crore Worldwide

Animal hit the silver screens on 1 December and opened to mixed reviews.

Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal has become a raging success at the box office. Although the film has opened to mixed reviews and has been heavily criticized for its depiction of masculinity it has managed to garner a massive fan-following.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga it has crossed the ₹350 crore mark globally in its opening weekend, as per film trade analyst Ramesh Bala. He said Animal has grossed ₹360 crore at the worldwide box office in only three days. 

The film analyst tweeted, “Unstoppable... All guns blazing! (fireworks emoji) Animal has officially crossed the $6 million mark at North America box office! (Flexed biceps emoji) The numbers are still soaring and it will cross many more milestones (rock on and fire emojis). US release by @NirvanaCinemas and @MokshaMovies.”

On Monday, he wrote, "For the 3-day opening weekend, Animal grosses a whopping ₹360 crore at the WW (worldwide) box office (fire emoji)."

Animal stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri. The film hit the silver screens on 1 December.

