Animal Box Office Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor Film Mints ₹360 Crore Worldwide

Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal has become a raging success at the box office. Although the film has opened to mixed reviews and has been heavily criticized for its depiction of masculinity it has managed to garner a massive fan-following.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga it has crossed the ₹350 crore mark globally in its opening weekend, as per film trade analyst Ramesh Bala. He said Animal has grossed ₹360 crore at the worldwide box office in only three days.