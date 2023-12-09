‘They’re Too Young Right Now’: Bobby Deol on When His Sons Will Enter Bollywood

Actor Bobby Deol opened up about whether his sons Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol will enter Bollywood, in a recent interview. Deol told India Today,
“There's no business like show business and my sons will come into this industry, but they're too young right now especially my older one is just 22 years old and the younger one is 19 years, so another 3-4 years time they will enter the industry.”Bobby Deol, Actor
When asked if he plans to launch his sons, the actor revealed he ‘hasn’t planned any of that right now,’ “I just want Aryaman to train and really work hard on himself. He just graduated from NYU Stern with honours. He is one child who puts all his mind and really works hard. Both my boys have different qualities. My youngest son started filmmaking on his own during the COVID pandemic. The photographs that you see on my Instagram, most of them, are by him.”
“He loves everything about filmmaking, from editing to background, visuals, all things. When we are watching a movie, he will talk about the technical side, and I'm like 'OK', 'I don't know any of that. So this is how it is. Every child is especially special, so let's see what the future holds for them,” Deol said, adding that he just wants his children to be ‘happy and successful’.
After a brief appearance in Dharam Veer, Bobby Deol made his Bollywood debut in 1995 with Barsaat. Some of the actor’s latest work includes Class of '83, Love Hostel, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.
