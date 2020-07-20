Anil Kapoor, Urmila & Others Wish Naseeruddin Shah on His B'Day
Naseeruddin Shah turned 70 today.
As Naseeruddin Shah celebrates his 70th birthday today, wishes are pouring in from Bollywood. Sharing a throwback photo with the veteran actor on Twitter, Anil Kapoor wrote, "Happy B’day to the actor whose contribution to my career is immense #NaseeruddinShah from doing Woh 7 Din to encouraging me to do my first regional Telugu film, thanks for making me realise that acting has no language & for being a great influence and inspiration for all actors!"
Urmila Matondkar posted two then-and-now photos with Naseeruddin and tweeted, "Then n Now..Star-struck Wishing Happy Birthday to one of the finest actors of #india #NaseeruddinShah Lots of love,regards n endless respect. #actorslife #masoomtimes Hugging face.”
On the occasion, actor Randeep Hooda shared a hilarious anecdote. "My nani was so convinced after watching #NaseeruddinShah in Mirch Masala, she said (‘Brother, he is an awful man, stay away from him’). It was probably my first lesson on conviction of a character.. from generations of actors inspired by you - happy 70th birthday Naseer bhai".
Sonali Kulkarni, Tisca Chopra, Rajshri Deshpande, Anubhav Sinha and Shashank Arora also wished Naseeruddin on his birthday.
