Anil Kapoor to Priyanka, Bollywood Congratulates Varun & Natasha

Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra and other celebrities from the Bollywood industry extended their best wishes to newlyweds Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. The duo tied the knot in a private ceremony in Alibaug on 24 January.

Priyanka Chopra congratulated the couple and wrote on her Instagram story, "Congratulations @varundvn, @natashadalal88. Wishing you all the love and lifelong happiness".

"Welcome to marital bliss", wrote Kareena Kapoor.