Anil Kapoor to Priyanka, Bollywood Congratulates Varun & Natasha
Wishes are pouring in for the newlyweds from the film industry.
Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra and other celebrities from the Bollywood industry extended their best wishes to newlyweds Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. The duo tied the knot in a private ceremony in Alibaug on 24 January.
Priyanka Chopra congratulated the couple and wrote on her Instagram story, "Congratulations @varundvn, @natashadalal88. Wishing you all the love and lifelong happiness".
"Welcome to marital bliss", wrote Kareena Kapoor.
Referring to Varun's upcoming movie Jugg Jugg Jeeyo, Kiara Advani wrote on Instagram, "Jugg Jugg Jeyoooooo Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and love".
Anil Kapoor wrote, "Wishing @VarunDvn and his dulhania @NatashaDalal88 a very happy married life! To a beautiful start of a lifetime of happiness, love and togetherness.
Here are some more wishes:
