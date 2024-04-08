ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Anil Kapoor to Join YRF Spy Universe As RAW Chief In Alia Bhatt-Starrer Film

According to reports, Anil Kapoor has signed a multi-film deal contract with YRF.

Anil Kapoor, who was last seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter as a group captain of the Indian Air Force, has reportedly joined the YRF spy universe. According to Bollywood Hungama, the actor has signed a multi-film deal with the banner.

As per the report, Anil will appear as RAW chief in YRF's upcoming spy-drama starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh. The actor will be replacing Girish Karnad, who previously played the part in YRF's Tiger franchise.

"However, we don't rule out the possibility of a cameo in War 2 as well. It's a long-term deal that he has signed with YRF and watch out for his appearance in almost all spy films of the universe," the source furth told Bollywood Hungama.

Earlier, reports suggested that actor Bobby Deol has also joined the spy drama and will be seen in the role of an antagonist. The film will be directed by Shiv Ravail, and is expected to go on floors later this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil has three other film sin the pipeline, including Animal Park, Housefull 5, and Subedaar.

