Sonam Kapoor Wishes ‘Soulmate and Sister’ Rhea Kapoor on Birthday 

Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor wished Rhea Kapoor on her birthday with heartwarming messages and pictures. Sister Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share a host of pictures and apparently this is the first birthday she’s missed, “ Happy happy birthday to my soulmate/bestfriend/sister @rheakapoor , first birthday I’ve missed because of this ridiculous time. I love you so much and miss you more . No one comes close to your smarts, empathy and capacity for giving and love. To always being partners and sisters. “Even our phrasin’ Sounds like it’s coming from one, Nobody’s sweating, When we’re dueting, Cause we’re having such fun”

Anil Kapoor wished his daughter and ‘favourite chef’, “ Happy Birthday, @RheaKapoor. I truly believe that this year is going to be the best year for you, both personally & professionally.. You're my favourite chef, kickass creative producer, uber-talented stylist & the best daughter...You fill our home with love, joy & light. love you!” He shared a throwback picture with his daughters.