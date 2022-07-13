‘I Choked up a Bit When Sonam Told Me About Her Pregnancy’: Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor talked to The Quint about his recent release JugJugg Jeeyo, working with Neetu Kapoor and Maniesh Paul, Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy, his upcoming release No Entry 2 and much more.

When asked why he and Neetu Kapoor never worked together before, Anil Kapoor said, "I'm so happy I got the opportunity to work with her. She's younger to me but in screen time she's much more senior. I think when she got married and she stopped working is when my career took off."