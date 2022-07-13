‘I Choked up a Bit When Sonam Told Me About Her Pregnancy’: Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor also revealed that he hasn't heard the script for 'No Entry 2' yet.
Anil Kapoor talked to The Quint about his recent release JugJugg Jeeyo, working with Neetu Kapoor and Maniesh Paul, Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy, his upcoming release No Entry 2 and much more.
When asked why he and Neetu Kapoor never worked together before, Anil Kapoor said, "I'm so happy I got the opportunity to work with her. She's younger to me but in screen time she's much more senior. I think when she got married and she stopped working is when my career took off."
"It's sad that we all lost our beloved Rishi (Kapoor) saab and the next thing she did, which is the right decision, is to go to the set and start working. And it happened to be opposite me so I'm the lucky one."Anil Kapoor
The actor also talked about how he reacted to the news of Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy. "It was quite emotional for me. I thought I won't feel emotional but I did. I was a bit choked (up) which I usually am not," Anil Kapoor said.
