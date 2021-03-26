Anil Kapoor Gifts Sunita a Black Mercedes for Her B'day, See Pic

On Thursday, 25 March, Anil took to Instagram to pen a note for Sunita. "To the love of my life, @kapoor.sunita From travelling in 3rd class train compartments to local buses to rickshaws to kali peeli taxis; from flying economy to business to first class; from roughing it out in small dingy hotels in villages like Karaikudi down South to staying in a tent in Leh Ladakh...We have done it all with a smile on our faces and love in our hearts. These are just some of the million reasons I love you...You are the reason behind my smile and you are why our journey together has been so happy and fulfilled. I feel blessed to have you as my soul mate and partner for life, today, everyday and forever ...Happy Birthday...Love You Always...", Anil wrote on Instagram.