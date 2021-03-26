Anil Kapoor Gifts Sunita a Black Mercedes for Her B'day, See Pic
Sunita celebrated her 56th birthday on Thursday, 25 March.
Anil Kapoor has gifted his wife Sunita a black Mercedes for her 56th birthday. Pictures of the car have surfaced on the internet.
On Thursday, 25 March, Anil took to Instagram to pen a note for Sunita. "To the love of my life, @kapoor.sunita From travelling in 3rd class train compartments to local buses to rickshaws to kali peeli taxis; from flying economy to business to first class; from roughing it out in small dingy hotels in villages like Karaikudi down South to staying in a tent in Leh Ladakh...We have done it all with a smile on our faces and love in our hearts. These are just some of the million reasons I love you...You are the reason behind my smile and you are why our journey together has been so happy and fulfilled. I feel blessed to have you as my soul mate and partner for life, today, everyday and forever ...Happy Birthday...Love You Always...", Anil wrote on Instagram.
Anil Kapoor and Sunita married in 1984. The couple has two daughters and a son - Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan.
