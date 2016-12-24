Happy Birthday Anil Kapoor, the Biggest Fan of The Quint
Anil Kapoor turns a year younger today - yes, you know the actor never ages. Here’s the charmer telling us why he’s a big fan of The Quint and even hopes we gives him a job. Yes, both Anil Kapoor and The Quint are ‘ek dum jhakaas!’
(This story is from The Quint’s archives and was first published on 24 December, 2017, and is being republished to mark Anil Kapoor’s birthday)
