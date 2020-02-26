‘Angrezi Medium’ is My ‘Guru Dakshina’ to Irrfan: Pankaj Tripathi
In his upcoming film Angrezi Medium, Pankaj Tripathi will be seen sharing screen space with Irrfan Khan, whom he calls his ‘guru’. This is the first time the two will be starring together in a film, and in an interview, Tripathi has called his role in the film, a ‘guru dakshina’ to Irrfan Khan.
“I’ve always been inspired by Irrfan's performances as an actor. He has had a huge impact on my life, especially with his performances from Haasil, Maqbool, The Warrior, and Pan Singh Tomar, ”said the Stree actor.
He also shared a picture of the two on Twitter, and wrote, “गुरु @irrfank का हाथ जब शिष्य के कंधे पर हो तो चेले के नयन में भाव देख सकते हैं। ये प्रेम है जिससे बढ़ के कुछ भी नही संसार में” (You can see the emotions in the student’s eyes when guru, Irrfan Khan, places his hands on the student’s shoulders. This is love, and there’s nothing bigger than that in this world)
Angrezi Medium stars Irrfan Khan along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepak Dobriyal. The film is a sequel to the 2017 comedy film Hindi Medium and has been directed by Homi Adajania.
The trailer shows Irrfan Khan as a sweetshop owner with Radhika Madan as his daughter who wishes to pursue higher education in the UK. He then travels to London to collect the funds required for her admission.
