‘Angrezi Medium’ is My ‘Guru Dakshina’ to Irrfan: Pankaj Tripathi

In his upcoming film Angrezi Medium, Pankaj Tripathi will be seen sharing screen space with Irrfan Khan, whom he calls his ‘guru’. This is the first time the two will be starring together in a film, and in an interview, Tripathi has called his role in the film, a ‘guru dakshina’ to Irrfan Khan.

“I’ve always been inspired by Irrfan's performances as an actor. He has had a huge impact on my life, especially with his performances from Haasil, Maqbool, The Warrior, and Pan Singh Tomar, ”said the Stree actor.