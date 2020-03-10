They Have Shown Real Bravery: Angelina Jolie on Daughters’ Surgery

Praising her daughters for the bravery they showed, she wrote, “I also watched them their face fears with a resolute bravery. We all know that moment when no one else can help us, and all we can do is close our eyes and breathe. When only we can take the next step or breath through the pain, so we steady ourselves and do it.”

However, she mentioned how this quality of women is often exploited and how they’re expected to care for everyone but themselves. “Someone said to me, when they saw my daughters caring for each other, that “it comes naturally to girls.” I smiled, but then I thought of how often that notion is abused. The little girl is expected to take care of others.”