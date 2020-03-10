They Have Shown Real Bravery: Angelina Jolie on Daughters’ Surgery
Angelina Jolie’s two daughters recently underwent surgeries and the actor has penned an article in the TIME Magazine about their bravery and experience. Her eldest daughter Zahara underwent a surgery and soon after, her younger daughter Shiloh was seen with crutches, due to a hip surgery.
Writing the article on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Angelina Jolie encouraged everyone to value and care for girls. She wrote, “I have spent the last two months in and out of surgeries with my eldest daughter, and days ago watched her younger sister go under the knife for a hip surgery.”
Praising her daughters for the bravery they showed, she wrote, “I also watched them their face fears with a resolute bravery. We all know that moment when no one else can help us, and all we can do is close our eyes and breathe. When only we can take the next step or breath through the pain, so we steady ourselves and do it.”
However, she mentioned how this quality of women is often exploited and how they’re expected to care for everyone but themselves. “Someone said to me, when they saw my daughters caring for each other, that “it comes naturally to girls.” I smiled, but then I thought of how often that notion is abused. The little girl is expected to take care of others.”
She concluded with a message for girls around the world and said, “And my message to girls is, fight on, little ladies. Your care for each other will be a large part of your way forward. Hold your nerve. Know your rights. And never let anyone tell you that you are not precious and special and, above all, equal.”
