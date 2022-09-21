Angelina Jolie Visits Pakistan to Help Those Affected By Floods, See Pics

ADVERTISEMENT

She has been the Special Envoy to the United Nations for Refugees since 2011.

Actor and humanitarian Angelina Jolie arrived in Pakistan to provide help to people affected by the floods on Tuesday. She has been the Special Envoy to the United Nations for Refugees since 2011.

In the pictures, she is seen arriving in Dadu. Fans accounts have often shared pictures of her when she is working and this time was no different. The fan account captioned the post as, "New Angie reached flood-hit Dadu in Pakistan’s Sindh province on Tuesday and met with victims."

Reportedly, in Pakistan, the floods in mid-June claimed many lives and left many homeless. The actor visited Dadu as it is one of the worst-hit districts where diseases have caused deaths since July.

Many took to the comment section to commend her efforts. One user said, "Hopefully everything is going to be fine." Another user said, showered her with heart and fire emoticons.

