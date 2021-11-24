'Deeply Inspired': Twitter Reacts to Andrew Garfield's Moving Message on Grief

The actor added, "So I hope this grief stays with me because it's all the unexpressed love that I didn't get to tell her. And I told her every day. We all told her every day, she was the best of us."

Andrew also likened his late mother Lynn to Jonathan Larson, the late playwright he portrays in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tick Tick...Boom!. "Both John and my mother were artistes. And they were warriors for art. They knew the power of art, and they knew the power of leaving the world in a slightly more beautiful state than when they found it."