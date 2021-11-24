'Deeply Inspired': Twitter Reacts to Andrew Garfield's Moving Message on Grief
Andrew Garfield spoke about dealing with his mom's death on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.
During a recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, actor Andrew Garfield spoke about how he is still grieving his mother. He started by saying, "I love talking about her, by the way, so if I cry, it's only a beautiful thing."
"This is all the unexpressed love, the grief that will remain with us until we pass because we never get enough time with each other, no matter if someone lives until 60, 15, or 99."Andrew Garfield, Actor
The actor added, "So I hope this grief stays with me because it's all the unexpressed love that I didn't get to tell her. And I told her every day. We all told her every day, she was the best of us."
Andrew also likened his late mother Lynn to Jonathan Larson, the late playwright he portrays in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tick Tick...Boom!. "Both John and my mother were artistes. And they were warriors for art. They knew the power of art, and they knew the power of leaving the world in a slightly more beautiful state than when they found it."
Twitter Reacts to Garfield's Comments
The clip has gone viral, with social media users exclaiming how beautifully Andrew Garfield managed to articulate grief and loss.
