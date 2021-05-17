Andrea Meza From Mexico Crowned Miss Universe 2021

Miss Mexico Andrea Meza was crowned Miss Universe on Sunday, 16 May, in Florida. On the other hand, fellow contestant Miss Myanmar used the platform to draw attention to the military coup in her country.

Sunday saw Miss Universe's return to television after the pageant was cancelled in 2020 for the first time owing to the raging coronavirus pandemic.

Twenty-six-year old Andrea Meza finished first ahead of the Brazilian and Peruvian finalists in the event that was hosted by American actor Mario Lopez and television personality Olivia Culpo.